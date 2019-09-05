COOS BAY — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Coos County Sheriff’s deputies found him trespassing on U.S. Coast Guard property in Charleston.
At approximately 2:41 a.m., deputies received a call of a disorderly male subject refusing to leave the Charleston Boat Basin area.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a Port security officer informed deputies that the man had walked away toward the Coast Guard facility across the street.
After clearing and entering the facility, 36-year-old Lance Wingert was found by deputies “sitting in the cafeteria eating a plate of food and drinking soda.”
“Wingert had attempted to change his appearance by taking off his rain coat and putting on a Coast Guard Jacket he found inside,” said the release. “Wingert was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was lodged.”
He is facing multiple charges including burglary in the second degree, theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.