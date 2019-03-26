COOS BAY — Coos Bay police arrested a man Friday for failing a field sobriety test and for violating his probation.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday, Darren Krossman, 52, drove his vehicle into the Coos Bay City Hall parking lot where he boxed in multiple patrol vehicles.
He then approached an officer and stated that he wanted to make a report of people chasing him. It was during that interaction that the officer noticed signs of impairment consistent with methamphetamine use, said the press release.
A sobriety test was conducted and Krossman was arrested for DUII and charged with probation violation.