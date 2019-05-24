COOS BAY — A man was arrested early Thursday morning in Coos Bay for assaulting a woman following a verbal argument.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bay Park Lane at about 1:35 a.m. where they learned a fight had occurred in a tent placed on the back portion of the property.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Ely Holmes, 42, and a woman inside the tent had gotten into a verbal argument about a cat running across her face.
The woman appeared to have a large bruise with swelling near her right eye as deputies separated the two and continued their questioning.
“Deputies determined the injury had been caused by Ely in the course of the argument,” said the press release. “Domestic assault in the fourth degree is a mandatory arrest in the State of Oregon. Although, (the woman) did not want to be a victim and interfered with the investigation, Ely was taken into custody without further incident.”
Holmes was taken to the Coos County Jail and booked for assault in the fourth degree.