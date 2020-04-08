COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested on multiple charges following the report of a burglary last Thursday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on April 2 at approximately 4:23 p.m. the deputies were dispatched to the report of a burglary of an occupied residence off of East Bay Road in Coos Bay.
Deputies arrived at the location and made contact with one of the victims. The male victim informed the deputies the suspect had forced entry into the front of the residence, stole multiple firearms, tactical gear and other miscellaneous items, the release stated. The male told deputies his wife was inside the residence during the incident but the suspect did not enter the room she was in, and she was unable to move or leave.
After clearing from the first residence on East Bay Road, deputies were dispatched to a report of criminal trespass just down the road from the residence where the burglary took place. The owner of the second property had a male, later identified as 27-year-old Dallas Bradley-Olson, no town of residence listed, on surveillance video driving onto the property, allegedly taking items and then leaving.
It was later discovered the vehicle Bradley-Olson was driving was a stolen Volvo station wagon out of North Bend. The North Bend Police Department was notified.
On April 4, the stolen vehicle was located in the Englewood area of Coos Bay by a concerned resident. Bradley-Olson was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and was placed into custody.
The vehicle was located by a combined effort from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, North Bend Police Department, Coos Bay Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
The search of the vehicle found some of the stolen items and narcotics. The stolen property, including the vehicle, was returned to the owners on scene. Deputies and officers on scene were able to connect Bradley-Olson to the burglary, trespass and stolen vehicle, according to the press release.
Bradley-Olson was later transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and housed on multiple charges, including one count of first-degree burglary-occupied dwelling, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, one count of second-degree criminal trespassing, one count of second-degree criminal mischief, six counts of felon in possession of a firearm and on count of possession of a controlled substance, as well as other charges from the other agencies.
