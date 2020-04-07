COOS BAY — A man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly punched and threatened employees with a hatchet at Bi-Mart in Coos Bay.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, at about 5:06 p.m. officers arrived to the Bi-Mart store shortly after employees reported that they were struggling with a shoplifter.
Blayne Stone, 21, who was identified as the shoplifter, had become confrontational with employees when they tried to stop him from leaving the store with several stolen items, according to the press release.
“Stone punched one employee in the face and tried to pull a hatchet to fend off the employees who were trying to recover the stolen merchandise,” said the press release. “Luckily, the hatchet was knocked away from Stone’s grasp and picked up by another employee.”
In an attempt to get away from Stone, the employees fled back inside the store.
“Stone followed the employees back into Bi-Mart and continued to threaten them as he kept trying to get the hatchet,” said the press release. “Police arrived and took Stone into custody.”
He was transported to the Coos County Jail on a number of charges including robbery in the first degree, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, theft in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
According to the press release, one employee did suffer minor injuries during the confrontation.
