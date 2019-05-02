COOS BAY — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities found a significant amount of mushrooms, methamphetamine and heroin in his vehicle.
As part of a joint operation with the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, at approximately 11:46 a.m. a Coos County deputy pulled over Kyle Connelly, 31, for failing to maintain his lane of travel driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a drug detection dog was deployed by SCINT to inspect Connelly’s vehicle. The k-9 alerted his handler that illegal drugs were present.
Authorities seized about 516.3 grams of mushrooms, as well as methamphetamine and heroin. The drugs were sent to the Oregon State Crime Lab for testing.
Connelly was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for possession of a controlled substance schedule one for mushrooms, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and heroin.