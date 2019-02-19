COOS BAY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday who earlier this month fled from police on Bay Park Lane in Coos Bay after a neighbor alleged he had pointed a gun at them.
Deputies were notified by the neighbor that Daniel Keller, 59, was back at his residence Sunday at approximately 12:21 a.m. With permission to enter the residence, authorities found Keller hiding in the dark in a bedroom toward the back of the home.
He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail. According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing with a firearm.