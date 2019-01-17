COOS BAY — Coos County deputies arrested a Coos Bay woman for allegedly breaking into a trailer and stealing a TV.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a burglary Thursday morning at about 1:35 a.m. at a trailer on Saddler Road in Coos Bay.
The resident informed deputies that his landlord had broken in and taken the TV. A search warrant was granted for deputies to examine the home of Jennifer Bradley, 39, the landlord in question.
The TV was located at Bradley’s home and she was taken to the Coos County Jail. She was charged with burglary in the first degree and theft in the second degree.