COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested early Sunday morning for violating his probation after he told a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy that he was “high on methamphetamines” and had “drank a couple of beers.”
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy observed Thomas A. Sears, 31, doing pushups and one-handed cartwheels in the middle of the road on the corner of Newmark Avenue and South Empire Boulevard in Coos Bay.
Sears later approached the deputy and informed him of his condition. The deputy ran a record check on Sears and found that he had violated his probation which prohibited the use of drugs and alcohol.
He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail without further incident.