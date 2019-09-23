COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested after waiting to ambush deputies with a stolen firearm.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10:14 a.m. that a vehicle had gone over an embankment near milepost 8 on Seven Devils Road.
When the deputy arrived, he discovered that the driver tried to do a doughnut by spinning the vehicle in place but instead slid off the road.
“Upon further investigation, the passenger revealed that the (driver) … had planned on waiting and ambushing the deputies,” the release said.
Clinton G. Duncan, 44, was also discovered to have stolen a firearm earlier that day.
“The firearm was located a short distance from the vehicle in the brush,” the release said. “It appeared the firearm had been intentionally thrown after the crash.”
Deputies also learned that Duncan was a convicted felon.
“After being cleared for incarceration by medical personnel, (Duncan) was transported to the Coos County Jail,” the release said.
He was lodged for theft in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and reckless endangering.