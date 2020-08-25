COOS BAY — Over the past couple months, the City of Coos Bay has had a large number of intentional fires being set in the Empire area. These fires have been in vacant homes, vehicles, trash receptacles and vegetation.
"Intentionally starting fires is a serious crime that causes destruction of property and puts lives at risk," said Coos Bay Police Department Deputy Cheif Chris Chapanar in a press release.
In an effort to put an end to the reckless behavior, the city is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
To report information or to speak to the lead investigator, call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
