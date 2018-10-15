COOS BAY — A citizen helped to end a foot pursuit over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a woman hiding her face as she headed down Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. When he contacted her, he recognized her as Brianna Huntly, 25, of Coos Bay, with several warrants out for her arrest.
“While the deputy was checking (Huntly) through the state and national database, (Huntly) began running away from the deputy on foot,” the release said. “A foot pursuit began and the deputy yelled out that she was under arrest.”
But Huntly didn’t stop. She kept running, and as they neared McKay’s, a citizen grabbed Huntly.
An officer with the North Bend Police Department arrived, and during a cursory search, Huntly tried to run again while in handcuffs. The deputy grabbed her and transported her to the Coos County Jail without further incident, the release said.
Huntly was booked on two warrants and for an additional charge for escape in the third degree.
“One of the warrants charged two counts of failure to appear in the second degree,” the release said. “The other warrant charged criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.”
Huntly’s bail was set at $42,500.