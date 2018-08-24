The Coos County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting driving under the iinfluence of intoxicant (DUII) saturation patrols on Labor Day Weekend, 2018.
These patrols, funded through a grant program from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and administered by the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) will have Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the roads and highways of Coos County in search of those who operate a motor vehicle under the influence. Intoxicants can mean alcoholic beverages, recreational marijuana, illegal narcotics or prescription medications to generically name a few.
All weekend, there will be multiple deputies on patrol in various locations around Coos County.
Drunk Driving Comes at a Cost
Drunk driving can cost you your life, but it can also cost you financially. Here’s how:
• If you’re caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time. Imagine trying to explain that to your friends and family or your place of employment if you’re unable to report to the office. The cost of a DUI can reach $10,000. Don’t risk it.
Remember, Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving and please have designated sober drivers.
Labor Day normally marks the end of the summer season.