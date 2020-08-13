COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has issued a press release regarding alleged misconduct by Coos Bay police during a Black Lives Matter protest that occurred last weekend. The protest began on the Coos Bay Boardwalk then proceeded through town to Coos Bay City Hall and back.
"On Saturday, Aug. 8, a mostly peaceful protest took place in downtown Coos Bay," the release stated. "To ensure the safety of all attendees, the Coos Bay Police Department deployed 15 police officers, three of which were management personnel, to supervise the protest. The police officers also provided traffic control at various intersections after the protestors began marching in the streets and stopping traffic.
"Due to feedback received from the protestors regarding alleged misconduct of attending police officers, the city has engaged Local Government Personnel Services, a unit of the Lane Council of Governments, to conduct an independent investigation. The city is asking for anyone in our community who wishes to share information or evidence do so by emailing investigator@lcog.org or by calling 541-682-9878."
Additionally, one of the protest leaders has alleged receipt of threats over the last several weeks.
"Allegations of cyberthreats made against leadership within the social justice reform groups are being addressed by law enforcement agencies located within the counties where the reporting parties reside," stated the press release.
Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with the Coos Bay Police Department to lead an investigation regarding alleged cyber-related threats and crimes, according to the release.
