Coos Bay Police Department rounded up raw numbers, or unprocessed data, in April of 2020 so far:
- Criminal mischief - 39 calls
- Trespass - 113 calls
- Disorderly Conduct - 34 calls
- Theft - 102 calls
Coos Bay Police broke down those theft calls as:
- General - 32
- Shoplift - 31
- Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (where an item was stolen) - 31
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle (stolen vehicle) - 6
