Coos Bay Police Department rounded up raw numbers, or unprocessed data, in April of 2020 so far:

  • Criminal mischief - 39 calls
  • Trespass - 113 calls
  • Disorderly Conduct - 34 calls
  • Theft - 102 calls

Coos Bay Police broke down those theft calls as:

  • General - 32
  • Shoplift - 31
  • Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (where an item was stolen) - 31
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle (stolen vehicle) - 6

