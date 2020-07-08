CHARLESTON — A body has been pulled out of the water in Charleston.
Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni told The World that an individual reportedly working near the docks fell in and disappeared. It is unclear when they fell in or when exactly their body was found on Wednesday.
“It’s being investigated, but at this point nothing indicates foul play,” Zanni said.
The Sheriff’s Department is in the process of notifying family, after which a name will be released.
This story will be updated.
