COOS BAY — A homeless man was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.
The discovery of a body at Lower Empire Lakes was first reported in the Jan. 21 Coos Bay Police logs as an unattended death, but the department’s Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar explained that only means a death unattended by a physician or without the supervision of hospice.
“We received a call from a transient resident from the area living in the woods who wanted to check on a friend of theirs and discovered he had passed away,” Chapanar said. “We responded, as we do with all unattended deaths, to make sure there was no foul play or signs of struggle.”
Chapanar told The World that after an investigation was completed, no signs of criminal activity or foul play were found.
“He died of health-related issues,” he said.
The body is still with the Coos County Medical Examiner while family is found and notified. No name will be released until that is done.
“We finished our investigation and did our part to help him move along,” Chapanar said. “Let’s let him rest in peace.”