COOS COUNTY – Enforcement of the Bastendorf Beach day-use restriction has led to another arrest.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, both a deputy and a law enforcement ranger with the Bureau of Land Management located a sedan Saturday, July 14 at 9:41 p.m. near Bastendorf Beach Road.
The deputy identified two men inside as Chay Gilbert and Gage Campbell, but once they were made aware of the day-use restriction they “told the deputy they were waiting on their cousin, who arrived a short time later,” the release stated.
“By that time, the ranger and deputy were dealing with an unrelated situation, but the deputy watched the female, later identified as Makayla Harris, drive away,” the release said.
Later that evening at 10:15 p.m., the deputy and ranger discovered the same vehicle in the day-use restricted area. However, the men were gone and only Harris occupied the sedan.
“While talking with Harris, the deputy noted signs ... of impairment,” the release said.
Harris agreed to tests, which showed a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent. She was arrested and cited for driving while under the influence of intoxicants, as well as cited on two counts of reckless endangerment.
“Harris’ driving privileges were found to be suspended in Oregon and she was additionally cited for driving while suspended,” the release said. “Harris was released to a responsible sober adult.”