COOS BAY — A Bandon women was arrested March 14 in Coos Bay on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
A Coos County Sheriff's Office press release revealed that deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Hackett Lane and U.S. Highway 101 at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Feb. 28.
Deputies discovered the vehicle had been traveling south bound on Highway 101 when the vehicle crossed over the oncoming northbound lane and left the roadway. The vehicle struck the railroad tracks. Despite significant vehicle damage, the driver attempted to continue to drive the vehicle southbound on the railroad tracks.
Deputies located receipts inside the vehicle and obtained video footage of the driver and passenger of the vehicle from multiple McDonald's restaurants in the Coos County area.
Deputies contacted the registered owner, who advised he had been attempting to sell the vehicle. He said a female by the name of Tiffany had come to his residence, and said she knew a buyer for the vehicle. The registered owner said that about Jan. 28, Tiffany left with his vehicle to show the buyer, and Tiffany said she would be right back, but she never returned.
The owner stated he had not reported the vehicle as stolen due to him being under the impression it had become a civil issue, because he allowed her to leave with the vehicle to show the buyer. The registered owner was advised he could report the vehicle as stolen.
After posting photographs of the individuals on social media, deputies received a call from a citizen who believed he knew who the male and female were in the photographs. The deputy asked the citizen if he knew a Tiffany who was often at the casino. The citizen stated Tiffany Zierke, 31, could be involved.
On March 14, deputies contacted Tiffany at her residence on West Beaver Hill in Bandon. After Tiffany was shown the photographs of her in the stolen vehicle, she admitted she was the female in the photographs in the passenger seat.
Tiffany was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
