BANDON — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a driving complaint regarding a brown Subaru on U.S. Highway 101 and Medohill Lane on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:40 p.m. The vehicle reportedly turned onto Medohill Lane and then shut off its headlights, “potentially hiding,” the release said.
“A sergeant from the (CCSO) was in the area and located the vehicle,” the release said.
The driver was Samantha Hull, 31, of Bandon, who the sergeant said had indicators consistent with alcohol impairment. The sergeant arrested Hull on a charge of DUII and transported her to the Bandon Police Department where she tested at 0.28 percent blood alcohol level. That is more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent.
“Hull was transported to the Coos County Jail where she was booked and released to the jail staff for the sole charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants,” the release said.