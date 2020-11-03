Nov. 2
9:46 a.m. Theft in 800 block of Franklin Avenue
6:25 p.m. Disorderly conduct in 700 block of Third Street SE
3:42 p.m. Harassment at Second Street SE and Highway 42 South
7:32 p.m. Disorderly conduct in 100 block of Michigan Avenue SE
Nov. 1
7 a.m. Criminal mischief at 700 block of 12th Street SW
11:05 a.m. Criminal mischief in 800 block of 12th Street SW
1:23 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 200 block of Second Street SE
2:03 p.m. Harassment in 1200 block of June Avenue SE
2:33 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 900 block of 11th Street SE
3:51 p.m. Disturbance in 100 block of June Avenue SE
