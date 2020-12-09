Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Dec. 8

9:28 a.m. Suspicious subject on 13th Street SE

Dec. 7

3:42 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Highway 101 and Second Street NE

Dec. 5

8:07 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1000 block of Fourth Street SE

3:57 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Second Street SE

6:57 p.m. Suspicious subject in 100 block of Michigan Avenue SE

Dec. 3

5:46 p.m. Suspicious subject in 600 block of Second Street SE

Dec. 1

10:03 a.m. UEMV in 500 block of Garfield Avenue SW

1:30 p.m. Disturbance in 47000 block of Highway 101

2:54 p.m. Hit and run in 500 block of Highway 101

4:24 p.m. Criminal mischief in 1100 block of Sixth Street SE

