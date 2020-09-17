BANDON — Bandon Police Department conducted a Pedestrian Enforcement at U.S. Highway 101 and Ninth Street SW on Wednesday, Sept. 16, which resulted in the following citations being issued:
- 13 Unlawful Use of a Cell Phone citation
- 8 Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian citation
- 1 Failure to Wear a Seatbelt citation
There were no other departments involved other than Bandon Police, according to Sarah Lakey, administrative assistant and muncipal court clerk for the department.
"All our officers were in for the Pedestrian Enforcement so there was a pretty big presence," Lakey said in an email.
The Bandon Police Department will be conducting three more pedestrian enforcements next week.
"Please watch for pedestrians and stay off your cellphones," said Bandon Police Chief Bob Webb. "Be safe!"
