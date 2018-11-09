BANDON – An autopsy report from the officer-involved shooting in Bandon earlier this month revealed Charles Foster, 65, was struck a total of six times by police.
According to a press release by Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, wounds were found in Foster’s upper right shoulder, right lung, left hip and right thigh. The autopsy, which was completed late Thursday afternoon, also showed Foster had a graze wound on each hand.
Foster was believed by law enforcement and community members to have been a Vietnam War veteran who suffered from PTSD as a result of his time in service.
According to the press release, Foster’s family confirmed he had never joined the military and was never present at the My Lai Massacre, a claim he made in the community.
The ongoing investigation also found Foster made false claims of serving as a corrections officer in California. In 1972, he was convicted and sentenced to two years of probation for grand theft charges in California and later in 1978 was convicted for false imprisonment and sentenced to six years and four months in prison.
He was also convicted of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. According to the press release, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for those crimes.
While all interviews of the involved officers have been completed, Frasier wrote that the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Coos Bay Police Department. CBPD can be reached by calling 541-269-8911 or visiting 500 Central Avenue in Coos Bay.