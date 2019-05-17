COOS BAY — Coos Bay police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at a woman Wednesday night demanding she turn over her purse.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, at approximately 10:38 p.m. officers responded to the attempted robbery on the 600 block of E Street in Eastside.
The woman told police the suspect had approached her as she was opening the back door of her vehicle and had pointed a chrome-colored handgun at her. The woman fled into her home, which was nearby, and alerted authorities.
Coos County Sheriff’s K-9 Odin was called on scene to help locate the suspect who fled the area. A perimeter was set but the suspect was not found. Oregon State Police were also called in to assist in Wednesday’s search.
He is described to be a 30-year-old white male, 6-foot and about 230 pounds. He has light colored hair and is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie with light colored blue jeans.
He also had a camo facemask covering his face. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.