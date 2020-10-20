COQUILLE — A 31-year-old Coos Bay man was arrested Saturday after an alleged assault and manhunt which took officers from Coos Bay to Coquille, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies charged David Evan Hubly with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and menacing.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a woman being hit in the eye with the barrel of a gun and hit multiple times in the leg before Hubly allegedly fired a gun three times in her direction.
Around 7 p.m. deputies located Hubly at a residence on Cape Arago highway in Coos Bay, where he was attempting to park in the garage. Deputies said Hubly fled out the back of the garage before they used K9 resources and U.S. Coast Guard thermal imaging assets.
After securing a search warrant, deputies located a number of weapons in the residence, including four firearms, two large knives, magazines and various rounds of ammunition, the release said.
Meanwhile, deputies say a pickup was reported as stolen and later pursued by North Bend police. The driver crashed into a retaining wall in the Coquille area before fleeing into the Coquille Highway Deli. Coquille Police eventually located Hubly in the Coquille Community Center attic, the release said.
Hubly booked and lodged at the Coos County Jail and arraigned Monday on 19 different charges.
Deputies said Hubly was located through a multi-department effort that included officers from the Bandon, North Bend, Coos Bay, Myrtle Point and Coquille police departments, Oregon State Police and Coos County Sheriff's Office.
