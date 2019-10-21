COOS COUNTY — An arrest was made after a fight broke out on Cape Arago Highway.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was disconnected on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:50 a.m. Deputies responded to investigate.
“During the investigation deputies talked with two people, who were determined to have been involved in an altercation,” the release said.
You have free articles remaining.
Physical injuries were observed on the victim and statements taken from both parties.
Perry N. Christensen. 34, was arrested on a charge of domestic harassment and transported to Coos County Jail.