COOS BAY – An armed man robbed the Little Caesars in Coos Bay on Tuesday, July 24.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, the robbery took place around 10 p.m. when an unidentified Hispanic male “brandished a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money,” the release said.
The suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old and wearing a red and black checkered jacket, light-colored baseball hat, dark glasses and black gloves.
“At this time no suspect has been identified and the public’s help would be greatly appreciated,” the release said, encouraging anyone to call with information on the robbery or if they were in the area of Little Caesars between 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. that day.
The release also asked for anyone to call if a man fitting the description is seen.
To report information, call the department at 541-269-8911 ext. 1 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.