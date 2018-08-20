COOS COUNTY — A second sex offender failing to register was arrested last week.
On Thursday, August 16 around 8:16 p.m., “a Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling the Bunker Hill area when he saw a man walking in the middle of the street causing traffic to halt in order not to strike him,” stated a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
The deputy stopped the subject and identified him as Robert E. Holcomb, 66, and a transient.
“During the course of the contact, it was discovered that Robert E. Holcomb had an active warrant out of Jackson County for failing to register as a sex offender,” the release said.
Holcomb was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains as of Monday afternoon.