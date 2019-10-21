COOS BAY — Two men broke into a fight after one wouldn’t stop asking Amazon’s Alexa device “stupid questions.”
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 report was made of an assault on Roosevelt Road in Coos Bay on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:18 a.m. The caller described seeing two men hitting each other and a woman trying to get between them to stop the fight.
When deputies arrived, the woman explained that the fight started when Reese Allen Carnine, 46, was in the living room, intoxicated, and started asking the Amazon Alexa device “stupid questions,” the release said.
You have free articles remaining.
“The (woman) said (Carnine) continued to ask Alexa ‘stupid questions,’ after the victim told him to stop,” the release said. “The (woman) stated (Carnine) and the victim began verbally arguing and continued to argue as they walked out onto the porch of the residence.”
Once on the porch, the two began fighting. It ended when Carnine allegedly punched the victim in the face and caused injury.
Carnine was arrested on a charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree and taken to the Coos County Jail.