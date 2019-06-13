COOS COUNTY — A Coos Bay man already in custody has been charged on multiple counts of identity theft, forgery and theft related to a vehicle break-in last month.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a report was taken May 26 regarding a vehicle parked on the North Spit being broken into and having multiple items stolen.
It was estimated that over $2,000 worth of property was removed, including electronic devices. A few days later, on May 31, the Sheriff’s Office learned that one of the stolen phones been placed in an Eco ATM at the Pony Village Mall.
“Through investigating the incident, the Sherriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Robert Finder-Fullerton, of Coos Bay,” said the release. “Finder-Fullerton was already in custody on an unrelated matter, however; he had been found to be in possession of the identification of another person used to sell the phone during the original arrest by Coos Bay Police Department on June 1, 2019.”
According to the press release, the Eco ATM, which recycles old electron devices in exchanged for cash, captures the thumb print, signature and the state issued identification card as well as photos of any individual who uses the device.
All of this information was collected and the cell phone, which had been reported stolen, was placed in the device less than 30 minutes after deputies took the report.
“Finder-Fullerton was charged with three counts of Forgery, three counts of identity theft, one count of theft II by receiving and a Parole Violation,” said the release.