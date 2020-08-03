COQUILLE — National Association of Counties President Gary Moore has reappointed Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins to a second term as chair of NACo’s Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.
Moore, Boone County, Ky. judge-executive, made his leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 20, at the conclusion of NACo’s virtual annual business meeting.
“I am honored to continue to lead NACo’s Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee,” Cribbins said. “Serving as chair of the EELU Committee has been an incredible opportunity to ensure that citizens from Coos County and the Oregon Coast are able to have their voice heard in Washington, D.C. about the issues that really matter to us.”
Active in NACo since 2014, Cribbins has served in several roles on the EELU Steering Committee, including vice chair and subcommittee chair. She currently serves as vice chair of the RAC Steering Committee and as a NACo ambassador.
The NACo EELU Policy Steering Committee is responsible for shaping NACo’s advocacy agenda on all county matters pertaining to air, water, energy and land use.
