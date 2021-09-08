U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan has appointed 34 new members to EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee. Among those asked to serve in this important advisory role for the federal agency is Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins. Commissioner Cribbins is one of the 39-members of EPA’s LGAC.
EPA's LGAC includes representatives from 30 different states, Tribal nations, and U.S. territories, representing a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, towns, and communities across the United States.
“The work that EPA does impacts local governments every day,” said Commissioner Cribbins. “I applied for reappointment to the LGAC to bring the voice and perspective of rural and coastal areas to the EPA process. I am so pleased to be reappointed, and I am looking forward to working with such an accomplished group.”
"This diverse, highly qualified group of local leaders will bring new voices and ideas to EPA's work," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "EPA is counting on their input and collaboration to help achieve our mission in every zip code. From tackling climate change to advancing environmental justice, we need local partners at the table to address our most pressing environmental challenges."
Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.
EPA received more than 150 nominations following a solicitation in March 2021. The LGAC will hold its first meeting this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In