Coos County Airport District Commissioners have appointed Melissa Cribbins as the district’s legal counsel of record. Commissioners also approved a new date when they meet each month. The action was taken at the regular board meeting on January 19 and became effective immediately.

Cribbins is currently a practicing attorney and the chief judge for the Coquille Indian Tribe and is licensed to practice in Oregon, Washington, and the CTCLUSI Tribal Court. She is a former three-term Coos County commissioner. Cribbins graduated from Coquille High School, then went on to get bachelor’s degrees in microbiology and biochemistry from Portland State University and a Juris Doctorate from Gonzaga University. She resides in Coos Bay with her family.



