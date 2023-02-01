Coos County Airport District Commissioners have appointed Melissa Cribbins as the district’s legal counsel of record. Commissioners also approved a new date when they meet each month. The action was taken at the regular board meeting on January 19 and became effective immediately.
Cribbins is currently a practicing attorney and the chief judge for the Coquille Indian Tribe and is licensed to practice in Oregon, Washington, and the CTCLUSI Tribal Court. She is a former three-term Coos County commissioner. Cribbins graduated from Coquille High School, then went on to get bachelor’s degrees in microbiology and biochemistry from Portland State University and a Juris Doctorate from Gonzaga University. She resides in Coos Bay with her family.
Cribbins’ responsibilities will include reviewing contracts and leases, attending and advising the district board at its meetings and reviewing and advising on other legal matters that could arise. CCAD also has a legal advisor specializing in aviation matters.
After making the appointment, the board also took action that would move its monthly meeting from the third week of the month to the second Thursday of each month. There was no change in the 7:30 a.m. meeting time. The next meeting of the CCAD Board of Commissioners is February 9 at 7:30 a.m. in the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Conference Room located in the administration office at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The agenda can be found on the Coos County Airport District website located at www.flyoth.com.
The Coos County Airport District owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, serving the south coast. In addition, the district includes a 425-acre business park and property leased to non-aviation tenants including the Department of Human Services, Oregon State Police, the Bureau of Land Management and the North Bend Senior Recreation and Activity Center. For information, call (541) 756-8531 or visit www.flyoth.com.
