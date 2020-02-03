COOS COUNTY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recently selected Coos County Board of Commissioners Chair Melissa Cribbins to serve as a member of the agency's Local Government Advisory Committee, effective immediately.
The LGAC provides advice and recommendations to the EPA administrator to develop stronger partnerships with local governments to deliver environmental services and programs. The committee is chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which regulates and governs its operation, including public participation and document access.
Cribbins was selected for her experience and perspective, which can help the EPA explore the ways national policy might impact state, local and tribal governments, according to a press release from the Coos County Board of Commissioners. Committee members are drawn from around the nation.
"I'm very honored to be selected for the EPA Local Government Advisory Committee," said Cribbins of her appointment. "It is important for rural Oregon, and particularly the coast, to have a voice at the table when we discuss environmental regulation, services and programs."
In addition to her role on the EPA LGAC, Cribbins also serves as the chair of the National Association of Counties (NACO) Energy, Environment, and Land Use Committee; the Energy Trust of Oregon Board; and the Land Conservation and Development Commission.