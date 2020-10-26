COOS COUNTY — Fire crews responded to a 13-acre fire on private timber lands near Mink Creek late Sunday, according to information from the Coos Fire Protective Association.
The fire isn't currently threatening any structures or recreational sites, and was contained by Tuesday morning. The response included five engines, two tenders and two crews working the fire about two hours east of Coos Bay.
Crews began working on the fire around 10 p.m. Sunday after it was reported by detection cameras and reported to CFPA.
The fire was human caused, CFPA said. The precise cause is still under investigation.
