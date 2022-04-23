Times were tough for modern-day Hank (Harlan Morse) and Gretchen (Valorie Lambson), ‘til they found themselves deep in the wondrous Wildwood world of Hansel and Gretel. The Missoula Children’s Theatre presented an original musical adaptation of the Brothers’ Grimm age-old tale of a journey, a secret and a grand adventure.
The CREATE Center arranged to bring to Coquille, two international tour directors who came in a red truck with the entire set, costumes, scripts and props for this production.
The synopsis: Poor Hank (Harlan Morse) and Gretchen (Valorie Lambson). All of their friends (Presley Bundy, Michelle Isley, Micah Lambson, Kiersten Fleshman, Jordan King, Rebekah Delyria, Gracie Gray, Ayana Mace and Estelle Greer), went off to summer camp and had left them behind.
While waiting for dinner, Hank and Gretchen fell asleep and dreamed their way to times gone by.
They woke with a start. Their clothes were so strange – and so were their names. Lost in the deep dark woods, Granny (Madison Pylant) led Hansel and Gretel on a search for the path which would lead them to better times at home.
But as evening approached and the moon rose above the trees, Hansel and Gretel were not alone.
The Rascals (Olivia Shorb, Zach Pedrick, Toby Singer, Devlin Singer, Sam Lamson) darted from tree to tree as sweet little Wallybirds (Everly Bundy, Scarlett Schaffer, Harper Starks and Ruthie Scott) innocently munched on the cookie crumbs left as a map on the forest floor. Crafty cooks and Gingerbread Men (Bailey Gill, Brooklin Butt, Faith Delyria, Elianah Watts, Brylee Butts, Elizabeth Huff, Evelyn Gibbs), led the heroes to a colorful cottage concocted completely of candy and cakes, where Hansel and Gretel unravel the secret of the Wildwood Witch (Aurura Fabrizio).
Was she bad? Or was she good? Was she wicked…Or misunderstood? There was music and laughter and thrills and chills. Those who attended the Hansel and Gretel show learned the secret of the Wildwood - but, shhh - don’t tell.
Thanks to Lara Dohner and Hayley Smith, the MCT touring directors for directing the local drama queens and kings and providing an awesome show that delighted the large audience. Thanks Sawdust Theater for your hospitality and opening your doors for this show.
Thanks Coos County Cultural Coalition for supporting this year’s show. And thanks to our awesome actors and actresses who impressed the MCT touring directors.
