Crash on Fairview – Sumner Lane under investigation
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On July 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a vehicle overturned on Fairview – Sumner Lane, which was fully engulfed in fire.

Fairview Fire, Coos Forrest Protective Agency, and Coquille Ambulance personnel responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.

