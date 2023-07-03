Crash on Fairview – Sumner Lane under investigation

On July 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a vehicle overturned on Fairview – Sumner Lane, which was fully engulfed in fire.
Fairview Fire, Coos Forrest Protective Agency, and Coquille Ambulance personnel responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Sgt. Slater with the Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to investigate the incident. No one was located at the location of the crash, and the case remains under investigation.
Thank you to the Fairview Fire Department and CFPA for their swift response to ensure the fire was contained and extinguished immediately.
If you have any information about this crash, please get in touch with Sgt. Slater at aslater@co.coos.or.us or 541-396-7806.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In