The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is pleased to introduce the 2023 Cranberry Festival Royalty. The 77th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union and will be held on September 9-10, 2023 in Bandon City Park. This year's festival theme is Crandyland. The Cranberry Coronation ceremony takes place the week of the festival.
The Cranberry Court is comprised of incoming high school seniors from the Bandon, Oregon area. The Court promotes the Cranberry Festival throughout the summer at various local and regional events and reigns over the festivities in the fall. The Cranberry Court Royalty have the chance to earn scholarships to an accredited college, university, or trade program, as well as a lifetime of enduring friendships and a place in Bandon history.
The son of Dave McCutcheon, Marlin attends Pacific High School where he participates in soccer, basketball, and track and field. Marlin considers himself a kind, considerate, honest, and reliable person who is very good at helping people. With a strong desire to learn and better himself, Marlin enjoys meeting new people as well as trying and learning new things.
Marlin plans to focus on his senior classes this year and keep his options open for after high school. He is considering a gap year in Big Bear, California to work while staying with his aunt and uncle. Alternatively, he may head directly to Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
The daughter of Miyuki Nohara, Nyah is a member of the Bandon High School student council and National Honor Society and plays on the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. In addition to sports, Nyah enjoys staying active by playing the piano and watching the sunset. During the summer, Nyah works as a caddie at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
After graduation, Nyah plans to attend a university to become an energy efficiency engineer to help better the world. Nyah is very honored and excited to be a member of the Cranberry Court and is grateful for the opportunity to represent her hometown while becoming more involved in the community.
The daughter of Linda Eickhoff, Rachel is senior class president, Associated Student Body vice president, and National Honor Society historian at Bandon High School. She is a member of her high school’s Student Voice and Expedition clubs, plays on the varsity basketball team, and participates in the Community 101 program. Rachel is heavily involved throughout the community where she attends and helps with as many events as possible.
Ever since she was a little girl, music has been Rachel’s biggest passion. Hence, for her Cranberry Court platform, she chose the importance of music. Throughout her reign, Rachel has brought people of all ages together through playing music. She believes everyone deserves the chance to enjoy and learn about music because, in her own experience, it can be a life-changing experience.
