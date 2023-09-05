Cranberry Festival royalty

The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is pleased to introduce the 2023 Cranberry Festival Royalty. The 77th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union and will be held on September 9-10, 2023 in Bandon City Park. This year's festival theme is Crandyland. The Cranberry Coronation ceremony takes place the week of the festival.

The Cranberry Court is comprised of incoming high school seniors from the Bandon, Oregon area. The Court promotes the Cranberry Festival throughout the summer at various local and regional events and reigns over the festivities in the fall. The Cranberry Court Royalty have the chance to earn scholarships to an accredited college, university, or trade program, as well as a lifetime of enduring friendships and a place in Bandon history.

Cranberry Royalty Marlin McCutcheon

Marlin McCutcheon
Cranberry royalty Nyah Dimitruk

Nyah Dimitruk
Cranberry royalty Rachel Eickhoff

Rachel Eickhoff
