The Coos County Airport District (CCAD) Board of Commissioners has announced the selection of Rodger Craddock of North Bend to lead the organization as Executive Director. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport serves southwestern Oregon with daily flights to San Francisco and direct flights to Denver. Craddock, who currently serves as the City Manager of Coos Bay, has an extensive background in local government management, economic development, managing multi-million-dollar budgets, capital project management, and building internal and external communications and relationships.

In making the announcement, CCAD Board Chairman, Jason Bell, said Craddock will oversee the airport’s $19 million budget and will direct all aspects of the financial and capital programs for the airport. The chairman added, “With the challenges rural communities face in balancing the needs of airline passengers with an ever-changing landscape in the airline industry, Craddock brings tremendous skills to foster good relationships with not only the community but industry leaders and stakeholders as well.”

