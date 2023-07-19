Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock will be leaving his role in the city a little early to take on a new challenge in the community - leading the Coos County Airport District.
Last week, the board of directors announced Craddock had been hired as executive director of the airport district, replacing Theresa Cook, who announced earlier this year she would not be returning.
In accepting the role, Craddock announced he would be leaving the city of Coos Bay in August, about seven or eight months before he originally intended to retire.
Craddock has worked for the city of Coos Bay since 1991, when he was hired as a reserve police officer. He was then hired as a full-time officer and worked his way up through the ranks before becoming chief of police. Craddock served in that role until he was hired 15 years ago to serve as city manager.
Two years ago, Craddock announced he was planning to retire in 2024 and asked the city council for permission to hire an assistant city manager, who would be trained to be his replacement. The council agreed, and Nichole Rutherford has served in that role since.
Craddock said his plan to retire was put on hold when he learned the airport district needed a new executive director.
“Experience has taught me that not everything goes as planned in life,” he said. “The last two years have passed quickly, and I have decided that I am not quite ready to retire just yet. Instead of retiring as planned, I have been given an opportunity to become the next executive director of the Coos County Airport District beginning August 7. My last day as Coos Bay’s City Manager will be August 4.”
Airport District Board Chair Jason Bell said when Craddock expressed an interest, it was an easy decision for the board.
“With the challenges rural communities face in balancing the needs of airline passengers with an ever-changing landscape in the airline industry, Craddock brings tremendous skills to foster good relationships with not only the community but industry leaders and stakeholders as well,” he said.
Craddock will oversee the airport’s $19 million budget and will direct all aspects of the financial and capital programs for the airport.
For the next few weeks, Craddock will serve as interim executive director before taking the job full time next month.
Craddock said leaving the city of Coos Bay is not easy, but he is confident in the team that will take over.
“Little did I imagine that in 1991, when I was sworn in as a reserve police officer for the Coos Bay Police Department, that it would turn into a career with the city of Coos Bay,” Craddock said. “Over the last 32 plus years, I have been given many opportunities and worked in several positions alongside some amazingly talented and dedicated employees and elected officials. It has been my honor and privilege over the last fifteen plus years of my career with the city to serve originally as the city’s police chief and most recently as the city manager.”
Craddock said he is proud of the many accomplishments the city has made during his tenure as city manager, pointing to the following projects that were completed:
Building a new fire station in downtown
Building a new visitor information center
Seismic retrofit and remodeling of City Hall
Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Empire
Undertaking the necessary structural upgrades at the Egyptian Theatre which made way for the theatre to reopen, rebuilding South Empire Blvd which included the addition of streetlights and sidewalks
Implementation and completion of the Safe Routes to School Sidewalk Project in Eastside
Expansion of Eastside Boat Ramp
Creation of the Hollering Place Wayside
Replacement of the Mingus Park Pool heating and filtration system as well as resurfacing the pool tank
Completion of major road improvement projects and the addition of new sidewalks along Highway 101.
As he moves forward, he said he leaves with gratitude and excitement about his new opportunity.
“I am grateful for all the opportunities I have been given at the city of Coos Bay,” Craddock said. “I will cherish the memories made during my time in city government and the friendships I have made. I look forward to working with the Airport Board and dedicated staff within the Coos County Airport District.”
