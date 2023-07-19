Rodger Craddock

Rodger Craddock

 

Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock will be leaving his role in the city a little early to take on a new challenge in the community - leading the Coos County Airport District.

Last week, the board of directors announced Craddock had been hired as executive director of the airport district, replacing Theresa Cook, who announced earlier this year she would not be returning.

Rodger Craddock and Jason Bell

Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock and Coos County Airport District Board Chair Jason Bell are all smiles as Craddock signs a contract to serve as exectuive director of the airport district.
