NEWPORT — Three people died after a crab boat capsized crossing the Yaguina Bay bar near Newport.
On Tuesday just before 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was notified of a boat needing assistance crossing the Yaquina Bay bar, according to an Oregon State Police press release. At 10:13 p.m. Oregon State Police was advised the fishing vessel Mary B II had capsized with three people on board. The search immediately began by helicopter. The Mary B II ultimately ran aground near the north side of the Yaquina Bay North Jetty.
James Lacey, 48, of New Jersey, was located and transported to Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport where he was pronounced deceased. Newport Fire Department found Joshua Porter, 50, of Toledo, near Nye Beach where he was pronounced deceased. Skipper Stephen Biernacki, age 50, of New Jersey, was found with the boat and pronounced deceased at the scene.