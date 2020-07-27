CANYONVILLE — The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded three nonprofits in Coos County a total of $15,000.
Fifty-nine charities in southwestern Oregon from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties were awarded a total of $329,300 in the most recent round of the Foundation’s semi-annual giving.
For the first time since the Foundation’s founding, there was no grant awards ceremony and checks were mailed to all recipients. The decision to not hold the traditional awards ceremony was made so COVID-19 safety concerns could be observed.
The CCUIF was founded in 1997 and began is philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, the Foundation has awarded $19,309,324 to the seven counties from which it accepts grant requests. Grants are awarded in January and June. In January of 2020, the CCUIF awarded $474,650 to 70 nonprofits.
The three Coos County grant recipients are:
Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach was awarded $5,000 to assist with costs of providing case management and support to Veterans.
The Nancy Devereux Center was awarded $5,000 to help purchase and install a range hood and ventilation system for the kitchen which feeds the hungry in Coos County.
The SAFE Project was awarded $5,000 to provide support for those overcoming the effects of physical, emotional, and/or sexual trauma.
The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation, additionally, has put increasing emphasis upon basic needs so more hungry people get fed.
Cow Creek Indian Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.
