How much risk is acceptable risk? That's the questions most Coos County residents have to ask every day as COVID-19 continues to impact people at near-record levels.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said while official counts are unavailable, there is evidence COVID cases are continuing to rage in Coos County.
"We're seeing variants that are continuing to become more and more contagious," Gleason said. "We're seeing cases ripping through. They're not necessarily being reported. That's why it's important to remember, if you have any symptoms at all, don't go to work. It can really devastate a business."
The good news is the new variants seem to be less dangerous than earlier versions of COVID, but the variants are highly contagious. As of Thursday, only two people were hospitalized with COVID at Bay Area Hospital.
"Some data is suggesting with the new variants, you could get COVID once a month," Gleason said.
After most COVID were lifted, the majority of residents have chosen to live like COVID is over. Gleason said that choice is fine, as long as they understand the risk.
"This isn't going away any time soon," Gleason said. "It is not going away, and we are still losing people."
COVID-linked deaths are still being reported, Gleason said, but the newer variants seem to be less dangerous. Why is that?
"The reason the deaths and the hospitalizations have stayed down, even as the numbers have stayed high, is vaccines, boosters and natural immunity is getting to the points it's less deadly,' Gleason said.
Less deadly is definitely good news, but every day new sicknesses are being reported. Recently, President Joe Biden tested positive two times in a two-week period.
"We are at a point here the cases are as bad as they ever were, and we are accepting that as a risk in society," Gleason said.
With school starting next month, Gleason said the close proximity of students could lead to another spike in cases, but he does not expect any local districts to implement any new mandates.
"I'm concerned," he said. "It could still wipe out classrooms. I think the schools will have to figure out how to manage it. They did a good job last year, but it is more contagious now."
