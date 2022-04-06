As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the threat of the virus is still seen every day.
For most people, COVID is a thing of the past, but for dozens across Oregon every day it is literally life and death. Over the last week, as the Oregon Health Authority has released its daily case counts, the state has also announced new deaths, with more than 30 deaths announced almost every day.
In Coos County, two new deaths were reported in the last week, both in elderly people with underlying health conditions.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said COVID-linked deaths will continue even as the majority of people move on from the virus.
“I think it may be part of life for a while,” Gleason said. “I anticipate it will be steady. We’re seeing it affect those individuals, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. We had the booster that was approved the other day, for those 50 and over or those 12 and up with severe underlying conditions. The preventative measures are still out there.”
Gleason referred to the CDC announcement it was approving a fourth shot for some people. The second booster is available to anyone over 50 and anyone 12 and up with severe underlying conditions. The second booster can be received four months after someone receives a third booster shot.
Gleason said whether someone gets the new booster will be an individual decision, but he said it can save lives.
“Research has indicated it is helping people get through this without severe disease,” he said. “I would recommend it. If I was in that group, I would get it.”
The booster is available on a walk-in basis at Coos Heath & Wellness as well as at local pharmacies and through doctor’s offices.
Gleason said the future remains a little cloudy with COVID.
His hope is that COVID morphs into something like the flu, were people who want to can get a yearly shot to protect themselves.
“That would be best case scenario, if we were going to live with it forever then we would deal with it like we do the flu,” Gleason said.
So is the pandemic over?
“As much as we would like it to be, it’s not,” Gleason said. “I think it’s more manageable than it was in the beginning. We’ve learned more. We’ve put more tools in our tool box. I think we’re in a darn better position than when we started this.”
Much like the OHA, which announced it would not be emailing daily COVID reports beginning this week, Gleason said Coos Health & Wellness was going to cut back on what it releases to the public. Rather than daily Facebook reports, the local health office is going to use its website to share information for those who are interested.
“It’s one of the things, it’s something we’re still focused on,” Gleason said. “It’s something we want to get information out about. It’s not that we have gone away from COVID, because we have a number of people focusing on it. But it’s one of the things we’re focusing on.”
Gleason said despite his concerns he has heard of no real problems in schools since the mask mandate was lifted.
“I would love to be wrong, I want to be wrong,” he said. “I haven’t been so far, but I would like to be. I hope I’m wrong with the schools.”
Editor’s Note: After two years of weekly meetings with Coos Health & Wellness, the meetings are being suspended due to the declining cases. Therefore, the weekly stories about COVID will also stop unless conditions change. We will keep an eye on COVID and report when news needs to be shared.
