COVID-19, and specifically the Omicron variant, continues to cause illnesses in Coos County, but there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said there is still a chance for a surge in the coming weeks, but the soon-to-be availability of a new vaccine booster along with a slow trending down of cases is a sign that the worst of the pandemic is likely behind us.
"Our active cases are not representative of the actual situation, but we can get a gauge of the activity of this," Gleason said. "Our numbers are starting to move in the right direction. Will that still be the case when we put kids back in school. Probably not."
Gleason said the biggest COVID news of late was the FDA recently approved vaccines designed specifically to seek out BA.5, or the variants, that have caused the majority of sicknesses over the last six months as cases have surged.
'The newer one is basically looking for these variants more," Gleason said. "The FDA approved the boosters and we're waiting for the approval of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. It would make it so the current vaccine is no longer used for boosters. We will want to use these."
But what is not known is how many people will be willing to take the new booster after the original vaccine failed to stop the spread of COVID.
Regardless, Gleason said as school gets back underway next week, it is important to take precautions to slow any potential outbreak in classes.
"We have to take the precautions we can take. If someone gets sick, we need to send them home. It will be interesting to see how educators handle this," Gleason said. "It's up to school boards to do what they want to do (with masks), but I don't see a whole lot of school boards doing anything."
Gleason said parents need to be cautious when they have children who show any symptom of being sick, even if it causes a brief hardship at home.
"I think you just need to take symptoms seriously," he said. "Whether or not you think COVID is a big deal, it can hamstring an entire classroom if everyone gets sick. We need to make the right decisions to keep kids in class, so don't go to school if you're not feeling well. We need to find ways to not spread it through the classroom."
After close to three years of COVID being active in Oregon, Gleason said it has become a part of life. Therefore, he said, doing what you can to avoid spreading it is the best way to live.
"This is something we need to live with now, and we need to find a way to keep everyone safe." he said.
While the COVID vaccine has not stopped people from getting sick, especially with the variants, Gleason said it has helped in many ways.
"Our death rate is significantly lower," he said. "It has made the death rate and the hospitalization rate significantly lower because of the protection it provides."
While the pandemic is waning, Gleason said a slight surge could be on the horizon. With that in mind, he repeated the mantra - if you are sick, stay home.
"As more people are coming together for end of summer activities, sports, school, this would be a time where you would probably start seeing another increase," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In