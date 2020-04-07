REEDSPORT – Nine patients were tested during the Douglas County Public Health Network's first COVID-19 drive-through test clinic on April 4.
In an update from DCPHN, it was noted that at this time people can only get tested at such events with a referral from a doctor. This was the seventh clinic done in Douglas County and the first one in the Reedsport area.
“We were actually one of the first public health agencies in the state to be able to do this drive-thru clinic,” said Vanessa Becker, public information officer with DCPHN.
The drive-through clinics can take approximately a week for results to return, though the timeline varies case-by-case. Becker said they have to send the tests to a third-party group to be run, which leads to delays since the testing centers are swamped with tests from different locations.
“We really wanted to have a faster, more accessible testing option for people locally,” she said of getting the testing clinics started.
The drive-through clinic model is better for health care providers, compared to going through a regular health care provider. According to Becker, they can collect several test samples without wasting Personal Protection Equipment. She recalled the testers change gloves for every test, but can keep wearing the same face shield and gown.
When tests are done at a regular clinic, the doctors and nurses have to completely change their PPE after each patient visited. Becker recalled that the tests require the maximum amount of PPE since collecting the swab, with a long Q-tip pushed to the back to the nose, can lead to sneezing or coughing.
DCPHN is hoping to hold another drive-through clinic in Reedsport, though there is no confirmed date at this time. There is also state-wide discussion of creating testing centers for COVID-19 testing, though maintaining supplies for them is a major concern to be addressed.
Becker also confirmed there was a positive case of COVID-19 found in Reedsport last week. However, due to DCPHN policy she could not give any potentially identifying information on the case. This includes the age and gender of the person, as well as the date of testing.
As of April 6, Douglas County has 12 positive cases of COVID-19, zero deaths and one patient recovered. Recovery is defined as 72 hours with no symptoms after approximately two weeks and symptoms ending. Becker noted that the number of recoveries is expected to rise soon.
“I believe our social distancing is working, especially in our rural communities,” she said.
The current COVID-19 stats in Douglas County are updated on the DCPHN website every day at noon. There are also post updates and Q&A sessions on its Facebook page regularly.
