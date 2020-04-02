REEDSPORT – A single case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Reedsport, as of April 2.
Eric Gleason, with Coos Health and Wellness, could not give specific information beyond confirmation of the report. He did, however, say the person is recovering, or has already recovered.
The Douglas County Public Health Department has not returned a call for information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
