COOS COUNTY — Many local businesses and organizations have made changes following a mandate from the Governor and are now offering to-go services and free meals for kids, as well as making other decisions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gino’s Pizza will be offering its customers to-go services.
The North Bend and Coos Bay Human Bean coffee shops will no longer be filling re-usable mugs brought by customers.
The North Bend School District will provide meals for all kids March 16 through 20 from 12 to 1 p.m. at two locations: North Bay Elementary School and North Bend Middle School.
The Bandon School District will be offering free “grab and go” meals for children age 1-18 for the week of March 16 through 20. Lunches will include a main entrée, a vegetable, fruit and either a white or chocolate milk.
The Coquille Broiler will be offering curbside pickup, as well as free sack lunches for kids age K-12 between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids will have the option between a ham and cheese sandwich and a peanut butter and jelly.
Elkhorn Barbeque posted on Facebook that it will be offering a free hot-dog basket for kids, with a limit of one per child Tuesday through Friday.
Kaffe 101 will be offering children ham and cheese sandwiches with chips Monday through Friday. Limit is one per child, and gluten-free options are available.
Mean Street Sandwich and Bakery will also begin giving meals out to kids with no purchase necessary between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting March 16.
Little Italy is offering 15% off to-go orders for the next four weeks.
Wildflour Café and Catering are trying to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 by offering curbside pickup or delivery. Different from the businesses' usual to-go orders, those who request curbside pickup from Wildflour will have food brought directly to their vehicles. All that’s required is providing the color, make and model of the vehicle when the order is placed.
Blue Heron Bistro will be extending its to-go order service to allow for curbside pickup. If an order is called in, a server will bring food right out the person who ordered it.
Kozy Kitchen also has announced that it will be offering customers a curbside pickup option.
As things are changing quickly we recognize that many businesses may now be offering curbside pickup, take-out, or even delivery options. If your business is offering alternative options during the times please let us know by emailing worldeditor@countrymedia.net.
