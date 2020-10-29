COOS COUNTY — Around a thousand new COVID-19 tests are coming into the county from a state- and nationwide push to increase testing capacity, health officials said Thursday.
Coos Health & Wellness has already distributed over 800 of the tests to area hospitals and health clinics, according to Russ Johnston, a CHW public health official. One of the most important parts of the tests is that they can return a positive test in as fast as 15 minutes, Johnston said.
"It certainly helps to know — especially how it impacts families and households. If you catch a positive, the sooner the better," Johnston said in a press briefing Thursday. "Knowledge is power, so I think with that you can really limit the spread in the community."
State data suggests that the additional tests are needed in Coos County: As of Thursday morning, just over 9,000 tests had been administered in the county. That's about 14,300 tests per 100,000 in population, below the statewide average of 19,800 tests per 100,000.
Only nine of Oregon's 36 counties have administered fewer tests per 100,000 population than Coos County has, the state data show. That includes neighboring Douglas County, which sits at around 14,000, and Curry County, which sits at just over 10,500 — the lowest rate per 100,000 in the state.
While the test's speed is a benefit, it's not without challenges, Johnston said. The tests can have false negatives, meaning a negative result doesn't necessarily mean a tested individual is COVID-free.
The tests also work best when individuals are already showing COVID-19 symptoms, Johnston said. Those individuals will be prioritized in plans to administer the additional new tests, though individuals who've come in close contact with a positive case could also receive tests.
"We are seeing use of these tests immediately," Johnston said. "We're very thankful to have these tests, and we look forward to seeing more."
Locations using the tests are required to be certified under standards that allow them to conduct tests outside a laboratory. The tests have been distributed to 14 sites throughout the county, Johnston said, including Coos Health & Wellness, which has been conducting some testing for homeless individuals.
State officials plan to distribute between 50,000 and 80,00 of the tests — called a BinaxNOW rapid antigen test — throughout the state each week, the Oregon Health Authority announced earlier this month. The tests come from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which announced plans last month to distribute millions of the tests across through December.
"This is really an experiment from the federal level down to the state," Johnston said, noting that the tests are fairly new to the scene. "The strategy may modify as we understand test performance and how our pandemic needs really evolve."
County health officials say anyone who thinks they might need a test should start by calling their primary care doctor, who will direct them to their next steps. The county also has a COVID-19 information line that residents can access by calling 541-266-1650.
